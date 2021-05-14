HCA Houston Healthcare hospital names new COO

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 

Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas), the hospital said earlier this month.  

Ms. Brock has served as the 163-bed facility's vice president of operations since January. She begins her new role June 21. 

Previously, Ms. Brock was vice president of cardiovascular services at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast division, which has 16 hospitals and serves Houston and South Texas. 

