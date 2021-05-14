HCA Houston Healthcare hospital names new COO

Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas), the hospital said earlier this month.

Ms. Brock has served as the 163-bed facility's vice president of operations since January. She begins her new role June 21.

Previously, Ms. Brock was vice president of cardiovascular services at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast division, which has 16 hospitals and serves Houston and South Texas.

