COO named for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Alec Grabowski was tapped to serve as COO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., the hospital said April 26.

Mr. Grabowski most recently was COO of Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

His past roles include interim hospital president of Summerville Medical, as well as administrator of hospitals and clinic operations at United Health Services in Binghamton, N.Y.

Mr. Grabowski replaces Tim O'Brien, who was promoted to CEO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center last August.

