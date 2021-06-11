15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been shared with Becker's or reported on since June 5:

1. Deborah Addo was named executive vice president and COO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

2. Jay Anderson was chosen as the next COO of Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

3. Maria Lariccia Brennan, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.

4. Bob Gomes was named CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont.

5. Brad Haws was named CFO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

6. Melina Kibbe, MD, has been chosen as the 17th dean of the school of medicine and chief health affairs officer for Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

7. Kyle Leffel, BSN, RN, was named CNO of Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital in Carmel, Ind.

8. Jacklynn Lesniak, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

9. Anneliese McMenamin was named chief human resources officer of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

10. Warren Moore was named executive vice president and COO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

11. Dominick Pernice was chosen as COO of Catholic Health's St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y.

12. Erica Sirrine, PhD, was named director of social work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

13. Spencer Thomas was chosen as the next CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

14. Monica Vargas-Mahar was named market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network.

15. Anya Rader Wallack, PhD, was named senior vice president for strategic communications at Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.