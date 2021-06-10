Dr. Melina Kibbe named dean of U of Virginia School of Medicine

Melina Kibbe, MD, has been chosen as the 17th dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health, the Charlottesville, Va.-based health system said June 9.

Dr. Kibbe is a veteran of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, becoming the first woman to serve as the chair of the department of surgery in 2016.

She is the Colin G. Thomas Jr. distinguished professor and chair of the surgery department at UNC, in addition to an appointment in the biomedical engineering department. She also is the editor-in-chief of JAMA Surgery.

"Dr. Kibbe's cutting-edge clinical expertise, her impressive research credentials and her outstanding leadership skills make her the ideal person to lead the school of medicine," K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA's executive vice president for health affairs, said in a news release.

Dr. Kibbe, a physician scientist, begins her new role Sept. 15, succeeding David Wilkes, MD.

