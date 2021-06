Monica Vargas-Mahar has been tapped as market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network, the health system said in a June 7 news release.

Ms. Vargas-Mahar brings more than 20 years of healthcare administration experience to the role.

Most recently, she was CEO of the Hospitals of Providence East Campus and market COO of the Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas.

Ms. Vargas-Mahar will lead Carondelet's St. Mary's, St. Joseph's and Marana hospitals.

