Spencer Thomas has been chosen as the next CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.), effective in August, health system officials said June 7.

Mr. Thomas has served as CEO of Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Hospital since 2017. He also was COO of Sovah Health–Danville (Va.).

The hospital said COO Tory Shepherd, who has been serving as interim CEO since Dale Alward resigned in January, will continue serving as COO.

