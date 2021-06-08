North Carolina health system names CNO

Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas has selected Jacklynn Lesniak, DNP, RN, as its new CNO.

Dr. Lesniak is the former CNO of both Grafton, Wis.-based Aurora Medical Center and Cancer Treatment Centers of Americas' comprehensive cancer care hospital and research center in Chicago, according to a June 7 news release.

She started her career at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago as a critical care nurse, and has served as a clinical educator, a cardiovascular intensive care unit manager and heart service line director.

Dr. Lesniak earned her DNP from Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, and a BSN in nursing from Illinois Wesleyan University.