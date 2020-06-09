12 hospital, health system CIO moves in 2020

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CIO moves this year.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health tapped Pam Austin as senior vice president and CIO.

2. Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care tapped Tom Barnett as chief information and digital officer.

3. Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, will retire in mid-June.

4. Cleveland Clinic tapped Matthew Kull to serve as CIO.

5. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elizabeth "Beth" Lindsay-Wood vice president and CIO.

6. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota named Dave Lundal CIO and vice president of information technology services.

7. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health named Eileen Matzek the new regional CIO for Loyola Medicine, a three-hospital system based in Maywood, Ill.

8. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina appointed Mark McMath enterprise CIO of information solutions.

9. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System named Kristin Myers executive vice president, CIO and dean for information technology.

10. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City tapped Atefeh "Atti" Riazi as its new CIO.

11. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Ryan Smith vice president and CIO.

12. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Tim Tarnowski senior vice president and CIO.

