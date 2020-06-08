Mount Sinai Health System names Kristin Myers CIO

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has named Kristin Myers executive vice president, CIO and dean for information technology.

Ms. Myers, a 16-year veteran of the health system, serves as senior vice president for technology at Mount Sinai. She previously was director of IT.

During her tenure, she played a key role in Epic clinical and revenue cycle implementations and the organization's transition to ICD-10 coding, Mount Sinai said. She also was involved in establishing the IT Program Management Office.

Ms. Myers earned an executive master's degree in public health from Columbia University in New York City and an executive chief information security officer certification from Carnegie Mellon.

More articles on executive moves:

Intermountain Healthcare names new CIO

Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO

Dr. Susan Bailey becomes third consecutive female president of American Medical Association

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.