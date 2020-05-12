Eileen Matzek named CIO for Loyola Medicine

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has named Eileen Matzek the new regional CIO for Loyola Medicine, a three-hospital system based in Maywood, Ill.

Ms. Matzek brings more than 35 years of healthcare IT experience to the role.

Throughout her career, she has held multiple healthcare IT leadership positions at health systems in the Chicago area, most recently serving as vice president of application and field services for Amita Health.

Ms. Matzek has a master's degree in business administration from Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill.

