Intermountain Healthcare names new CIO

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has named Ryan Smith vice president and CIO, effective June 29.

Mr. Smith most recently served as senior vice president at Health Catalyst, a data and analytics technology and services provider in Salt Lake City.

He also previously was senior vice president and CIO of Phoenix-based Banner Health from 2013-18. Before joining Banner Health, he worked for Intermountain for nearly two decades in IT leadership roles.

Mr. Smith earned an MBA-IT management degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

He will replace Marc Probst, who is retiring.

More articles on executive moves:

SSM Health names CMO for Saint Louis University Hospital

4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.