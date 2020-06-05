Intermountain Healthcare names new CIO
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has named Ryan Smith vice president and CIO, effective June 29.
Mr. Smith most recently served as senior vice president at Health Catalyst, a data and analytics technology and services provider in Salt Lake City.
He also previously was senior vice president and CIO of Phoenix-based Banner Health from 2013-18. Before joining Banner Health, he worked for Intermountain for nearly two decades in IT leadership roles.
Mr. Smith earned an MBA-IT management degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
He will replace Marc Probst, who is retiring.
