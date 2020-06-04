Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elizabeth "Beth" Lindsay-Wood vice president and CIO.

Ms. Lindsay-Wood has more than three decades of CIO/IT executive leadership experience.

She has served as interim CIO of Moffitt since July 2019. She also held senior IT executive roles at Tampa General Hospital and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.

Ms. Lindsay-Wood earned a master's degree in business administration from Troy (Ala.) University.

