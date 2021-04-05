10 top cardiology stories in March

A story about clinicians at Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth implanting a leadless pacemaker in the first U.S. patient was Becker's most-read cardiology story in March.

Here are the 10 top-read cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. 1st US patient implanted with leadless pacemaker at HonorHealth

2. American Heart Association awards $900K to congenital heart researchers

3. NYU Langone unveils pediatric congenital heart center

4. 7 hospitals with newly launched heart centers, clinics

5. Florida hospital opens aortic emergency center

6. FDA approves world's 1st device to treat congenital heart disease patients

7. Illinois hospital reignites heart transplant program

8. Atlantic Health System opens aortic center

9. New Jersey hospital opens cardiac cath lab

10. Memorial Hospital unveils first phase of $10.5M cardiology lab expansion

More articles on cardiology:

Arizona Dignity hospital opens heart arrhythmia center

LA cardiology group acquired by PIH Health

4 recent heart care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.