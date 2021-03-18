7 hospitals with newly launched heart centers, clinics

Neptune, N.J.-based Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Miami-based Mercy Hospital are among several hospitals that have recently launched new heart centers or clinics since Feb. 12.

Seven newly launched heart programs:

1. Browns, Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center has launched a post-COVID-19 recovery program, the center said Feb. 12.

2. Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore University Hospital, part of Northwell Health, has opened a $2 million, 2,000-square-foot cardiothoracic office, the health system said Feb. 17. The unit provides preoperative and postoperative care procedures, including coronary artery bypass and minimally invasive valve repair and replacement.

3. Neptune, N.J.-based Jersey Shore University Medical Center, part of Hackensack Meridian Health, opened a new cardiac catheterization laboratory, the academic medical center announced Feb. 23.

4. Miami-based Mercy Hospital, part of HCA East Florida health system, has opened a 24-hour aortic emergency center, the hospital announced March 2. The emergency center will provide urgent vascular treatment for all aortic aneurysms.

5. NYU Langone Health unveiled a pediatric congenital heart center March 1 at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital in New York City.

6. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has opened an aortic center at Morristown Medical Center, the health system said March 10. The center will offer care for patients with thoracic aorta disorders.

7. Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health opened a cardiovascular screening clinic, called Heart Check, March 15.

