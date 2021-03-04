Memorial Hospital unveils first phase of $10.5M cardiology lab expansion

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Memorial Hospital unveiled its electrophysiology lab and updated catheterization lab during a March 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new cardiology labs are part of a broader expansion project, the hospital said in a March 3 Facebook post.

The updated cath lab features a new imaging system and display monitors, along with other upgrades that will allow clinicians to perform coronary and peripheral procedures in one setting.

The electrophysiology lab will allow physicians to perform catheter ablation procedures to treat atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia.

Memorial Hospital said it expects to open an additional cath lab and two more renovated electrophysiology labs at the end of 2021. Once completed, expansion costs will total $10.5 million, a Memorial Health spokesperson told Becker's.

