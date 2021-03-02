Florida hospital opens aortic emergency center

Miami-based Mercy Hospital, part of HCA East Florida health system, has opened a 24-hour aortic emergency center, the hospital announced March 2.

The new emergency center will provide urgent vascular treatment for all aortic aneurysms, including minimally invasive surgical procedures that can repair or replace aortic valves without opening the breast bone.

Allan Stewart, MD, will oversee the center. Dr. Stewart is the former director of the aortic surgery program at New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

Treatment at the emergency center begins with enrollment in the hospital's aortic surveillance program, which aims to identify the underlying causes of the disease. Patients will also be monitored for any changes in the size of their aneurysm so appropriate adjustments can be made to treatment plans.

More articles on cardiology:

Houston Methodist's heart center forms physician network

10 top cardiology stories in February

COVID-19 virus can infect heart muscles, researchers find

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.