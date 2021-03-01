10 top cardiology stories in February
A study about a heart failure drug's potential to treat a cardiac condition linked to COVID-19 was Becker's most-read cardiology story in February.
Here are the 10 most popular cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review for the month:
1. Heart failure drug may treat cardiac condition linked to COVID-19, study says
2. New Jersey heart center opens post-COVID-19 clinic
3. UW Health cardiologist undergoes rare heart-kidney transplant
4. Current systolic blood pressure guideline too high for women, study suggests
5. Virginia hospital opens $2.5M cardiac cath lab
6. Cardiologists respond to 2020 ethics survey: 5 findings
7. Heart surgeries fell 53% during pandemic, early research shows
8. UPMC Pinnacle cardiologist to demonstrate TAVR procedures via live broadcasts
9. Amid COVID-19, Stanford surgeons perform record number of heart transplants
10. USF Health, Tampa General Hospital 1st in state to introduce novel central sleep apnea procedure
