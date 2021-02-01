UW Health cardiologist undergoes rare heart-kidney transplant

Matt Wolff, MD, a cardiologist at Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, received a joint heart-kidney transplant last October, becoming one of only five patients to undergo the procedure at the health system last year, reports the Wisconsin State Journal.

Dr. Wolff was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy — a genetic form of heart disease — in his early 30s, several years after he graduated from medical school and chose to specialize in cardiology.

The former UW Health chief of cardiology became a suitable candidate for the double transplant last fall after his worsening heart issues caused his kidneys to fail. He underwent the procedure Oct. 24, receiving a heart and kidney from the same donor. He was discharged Nov. 3.

Dr. Wolf is still practicing after his transplant and treats heart clinic patients at UW Health.

Last year, 289 heart-kidney transplants were performed nationwide, more than double the number completed five years ago, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.



To view the full article, click here.

