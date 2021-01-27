Cardiologists to lead first US study of rare inflammatory condition in children

Two pediatric cardiologists will co-lead the nation's first long-term clinical trial for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a rare inflammatory condition potentially linked to COVID-19, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

Ngan Truong, MD, a pediatric cardiologist at University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, and Jane Newburger, MD, a pediatric cardiologist at Boston Children's Hospital, will oversee the five-year study.

The physician researchers aim to enroll 600 pediatric patients from about 30 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

As of Jan. 8, the CDC has confirmed 1,659 cases of MIS-C nationwide and 26 deaths. Dr. Truong said Primary Children's Hospital has seen at least 50 cases. Symptoms of MIS-C include persistent fevers, inflammation and poor function in one or more organs.

"Parents ask me all the time, in the clinic and in the hospital: What can we expect over time? How will my child do over time? Or, how will my child's heart be affected in the future?” Dr. Truong said during a Jan. 26 media briefing, noting that current data on the condition is limited.

"I hope that in the coming years, we’ll have more answers for parents and for my patients," she said.

More articles on cardiology:

Researchers use device that creates small hole in heart to treat heart failure

Mind, body connection important for heart health, AHA says

iPhone 12 magnet can interfere with heart implants, researchers say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.