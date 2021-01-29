10 top cardiology stories in January

A list of cardiologists who recently joined new practices was Becker's most-read cardiology story in January.

Here are the 10 most popular cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review for the month:

1. 4 cardiologists on the move

2. Cleveland Clinic appoints head of pediatric cardiology

3. Vanderbilt University Medical Center performs most heart transplants globally in 2020

4. Researchers use device that creates small hole in heart to treat heart failure

5. Loma Linda University Medical Center completes 200th valve replacement using noninvasive method

6. Nebraska Medical Center latest in US to complete heart transplant using novel technique

7. 11 best diets for heart health, ranked by US News

8. Women vulnerable to sudden cardiac death overnight, study finds

9. iPhone 12 magnet can interfere with heart implants, researchers say

10. Staten Island University Hospital cardiology director dead at 80

