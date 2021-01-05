11 best diets for heart health, ranked by US News

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 Best Diets ranking Jan. 4, which includes the top diets for heart health.

U.S. News asked a panel of experts in diet, nutrition, obesity, food psychology, diabetes and heart disease to rate 39 diets in seven categories, including nutritional completeness, safety and ability to produce short- or long-term weight loss. For more on its methodology, click here.

Here are the 11 top heart-healthy diets, as ranked by U.S. News.

Note: The list includes ties.

1. Dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH) diet

Mediterranean diet

Ornish diet



2. The flexitarian diet

The therapeutic lifestyle changes (TLC) diet

Vegan diet



3. Mediterranean-DASH intervention for neurodegenerative delay (MIND) diet

Vegetarian diet



4. The engine 2 diet



5. Dr. Weil's anti-inflammatory diet

Mayo Clinic diet

To learn more about each diet and view the full list, click here.

