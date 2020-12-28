5 cardiologists on the move

Below are five cardiologists who recently joined new practices.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

Hardik Patel, MD, joined the medical staff at Adventist Health Medical Offices and will see patients at its locations in Oakhurst, Fowler and Selma, Calif.

Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center will welcome pediatric cardiologist Joseph Orie, MD, to its team in January.

Ryan Christofferson, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined the heart and vascular team at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, Ohio.

Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo., welcomed Kunle Tosin, MD, to its medical staff.

David Blemker, MD, has joined Indiana Heart Physicians, a physician network that's part of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, reports The Reporter-Times.

More articles on cardiology:

Cardiologist claims Colorado system fired her 1 day after she told CEO concerns of understaffing

Cardiac surgery pioneer Dr. Vincent Gott dies at 93

U of Pittsburgh cardiologist sues school, American Heart Association over backlash to his op-ed

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.