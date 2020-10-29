Physician viewpoint: We need to work on gender equity in cardiology

While progress has been made to address the sex inequities that exist within the field of cardiology, there's still a long path ahead, according to Michelle O'Donoghue, MD.

Dr. O'Donoghue, a cardiologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, spoke on the stark discrepancies female cardiologists still face, and that she's personally experienced, in an Oct. 26 commentary piece shared in Medscape.

"Almost every time I walk into a patient's room with a group of house staff and am accompanied by a younger male colleague, the typical assumption is that the male physician is the attending physician," said Dr. O'Donoghue. "I know that many women share that experience."

A starting point to improve these types of assumptions: more female representation on conference panels and advisory boards, according to Dr. O'Donoghue. "I think it's all too common that the same invitation list gets circulated over the course of several years," she said.

"We need to work on change, and that is promoting gender diversity, racial diversity, and making sure that the careers of our younger colleagues are being promoted as well," Dr. O'Donoghue said.

