Yale launches study on digital health tech for cardiac patients

The Yale Clinical and Translational Research Accelerator is working with German pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim to study the impact that digital health technologies have on patients with heart failure.

Through the study, Yale and Boehringer plan to analyze the impact that three different digital health technologies have on adult heart failure patients. The three technologies are: Bodyport, a smart scale with enhanced cardiac monitoring; Noom, a coaching app that offers personalized plans for diet and weight management; and Conversa, an automated conversational platform that helps patients manage their health.

Enrollment for the study began in September, and Yale and Boehringer plan to recruit 200 patients. The participants will randomly be assigned to use one of the three technologies over a six-month period. All participants will also receive regular follow-ups with their clinic providers during the study.

More articles on cardiology:

Kentucky hospital 1st in US to implant Bluetooth heart device

2016 election linked to jump in heart attacks, strokes at California health system

Women more likely to die in decade after heart attack than men, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.