Kentucky hospital 1st in US to implant Bluetooth heart device
A surgical team at St. Elizabeth Edgewood (Ky.) Hospital recently performed the first implantation of a Bluetooth-connected cardiac defibrillator in the U.S.
The device, called the Abbott Gallant, is a biventricular implantable cardiac defibrillator that earned FDA approval in July and is the first to wirelessly pair with a smartphone app for patients.
Mohamad Sinno, MD, a cardiac electrophysiology specialist at St. Elizabeth Edgewood, led the procedure.
