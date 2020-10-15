Kentucky hospital 1st in US to implant Bluetooth heart device

A surgical team at St. Elizabeth Edgewood (Ky.) Hospital recently performed the first implantation of a Bluetooth-connected cardiac defibrillator in the U.S.

The device, called the Abbott Gallant, is a biventricular implantable cardiac defibrillator that earned FDA approval in July and is the first to wirelessly pair with a smartphone app for patients.

Mohamad Sinno, MD, a cardiac electrophysiology specialist at St. Elizabeth Edgewood, led the procedure.



