MRIs safe for patients with implanted heart devices, study finds

MRI examinations can improve care and are safe for patients with implanted heart devices, according to a study published in Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging.

The study included 532 participants who underwent 608 MRIs between September 2015 and June 2019. No patient- or device-related complications were reported, according to the study.

An electrophysiology nurse was present to monitor for hemodynamic or rhythm abnormalities during all MRIs, and device interrogations were performed before and after each MRI.

The study also found that MRI examinations can better identify patients' care path: After an MRI, the suspected diagnosis changed 25 percent of the time, suspected prognosis changed 26 percent of the time and planned medical or surgical treatment changed 42 percent of the time.

