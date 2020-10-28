Medical City Children's welcomes 3 cardiologists

Three pediatric cardiologists recently joined Medical City Children's Hospital's heart center, the Dallas-based organization said Oct. 27.

The newest members of Medical City Children's Cardiology Specialists are Vivian Dimas, MD; Poonam Thankavel, MD; and Ilana Zeltser, MD.

Dr. Dimas is an interventional radiologist and medical director of adult congenital disease at Medical City Children's Hospital. Dr. Thankavel serves as medical director of pediatric cardiac imaging, and Dr. Zeltser is medical director of pediatric electrophysiology at the hospital.

Medical City Children's Hospital said the new cardiologists will help its heart center meet a growing need for congenital heart care in Northern Texas.

