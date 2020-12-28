Christ Hospital Health system names heart institute leader

Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health System appointed Dean Kereiakes, MD, as president of its Heart and Vascular Institute effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Kereiakes joined the hospital in the 1980s and helped pioneer its now nationally recognized heart program.

As head of the institute, Dr. Kereiakes will work to develop and staff subspecialized Centers of Excellence. Under his leadership, the center aims to become the region's most advanced referral program for cardiovascular care.

Dr. Kereiakes is currently the medical director of the hospital's heart and vascular center, medical director of the hospital's research institute, and a clinical medicine professor at Ohio (Columbus) State University.

Over the past 30 years, Dr. Kereiakes has been an original investigator for many modern interventional technologies and has participated in more than 1,600 clinical research protocols. He's authored more than 1,000 peer-reviewed research pieces and has served on the editorial boards of many major heart journals.

More articles on cardiology:

5 cardiologists on the move

FDA OK's new heart transplant method at Connecticut hospital

U of Pittsburgh cardiologist sues school, American Heart Association over backlash to his op-ed

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.