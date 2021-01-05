Cleveland Clinic appoints head of pediatric cardiology

Cleveland Clinic named Bradley Marino, MD, as chair of the department of pediatric cardiology Jan. 4.

Dr. Marino will co-lead the health system's congenital heart program, which is ranked No. 15 in the country by U.S. News & World Report, with Hani Najm, MD, chair of pediatric and congenital heart surgery. Dr. Marino joins Cleveland Clinic from Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, where he directed the Regenstein Cardiac Care Unit and inpatient cardiology, among other cardiac care initiatives.

As an established outcomes researcher, Dr. Marino is currently working on novel investigations that consider how to prevent brain injury in infants with complex congenital heart disease undergoing surgery. He is the author of 250 peer-reviewed research pieces and has served in many leadership positions, including as chair of the American Heart Association's Young Hearts Council.

Dr. Marino earned his medical degree at Boston-based Harvard Medical School. He follows Peter Aziz, MD, who has served as Cleveland Clinic's interim chair of pediatric cardiology since March.

