4 cardiologists on the move

Below are four cardiologists who recently joined new practices.

Amna Tahir Ahmed, MD, has joined Indiana Heart Physicians, a physician network that's part of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, according to The Reporter Times.

MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center welcomed interventional cardiologist Ali Albaghdadi, MD, to its medical team Jan. 1.

Bradley Marino, MD, has joined Cleveland Clinic and will serve as chair of the department of pediatric cardiology.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in Humble, Texas, welcomed Michael Siropaides, MD, to its team.

