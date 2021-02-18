UPMC Pinnacle cardiologist to demonstrate TAVR procedures via live broadcasts

A cardiology leader at Harrisburg, Pa.-based UPMC Pinnacle is turning to live online broadcasts to help train physicians remotely during the pandemic.

Hemal Gada, MD, president of UPMC Pinnacle's Heart and Vascular Institute and medical director of the structural heart program, will conduct transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures during a series of live broadcasts over the next few months.

Dr. Gada is using a technology platform from ExplORer Surgical to broadcast the procedures. He is also joining the company's team as a strategic and operational adviser.

"TAVR procedures are extremely complex and require a step-by-step technique that cannot be taught via a traditional video technology such as Skype or Zoom," Dr. Gada said in a news release emailed to Becker's. "This technology is the next best thing to in-person training and has the added benefits of reaching thousands of physicians simultaneously across the globe."

