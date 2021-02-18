New York hospital opens $2M cardiothoracic unit

A $2 million, 2,000-square-foot cardiothoracic office has opened at Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore University Hospital, part of Northwell Health, the health system announced Feb. 17.

Preoperative and postoperative care procedures including coronary artery bypass, minimally invasive valve repair and replacement, aortic pathology and catheter-based valve repair and replacement procedures are offered at the new facility, located on the first floor of the hospital.

"This new facility has the capacity to handle 2,000 patient visits a year and gives us the opportunity to not only be the premier cardiothoracic facility on the South Shore, but a one-stop shop destination for patients," said Robert Kalimi, MD, the program's leader and chair of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at SSUH.

Dr. Kalimi will co-lead the cardiothoracic office alongside John Goncalves, MD, chief of cardiac surgery at the hospital, and Syed Hussain, MD, an attending cardiac surgeon.

