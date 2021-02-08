5 cardiologists on the move

Below are five cardiologists who recently joined new practices.

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine welcomed interventional cardiologist Francis Ergina, MD, and cardiothoracic surgeon Ganga Prabhakar, MD, to its Heart and Vascular Institute.

Robert Cole, MD, joined Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare as co-director of the Samsky Advanced Heart Failure Center Jan. 19.

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomed interventional cardiologist Gilbert Kukielka, MD, to its Cape Cardiology Group.

Interventional radiologist Edward Kim, MD, joined the medical staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

