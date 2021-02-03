Virginia hospital opens $2.5M cardiac cath lab

Stafford (Va.) Hospital has opened a $2.5 million cardiac catheterization lab, the hospital said Feb. 2.

The catheterization lab officially opened Dec. 1 and is the second to be housed within Stafford Hospital. Clinicians were performing a growing volume of catheterization and interventional radiology procedures in its original lab, driving the need for a second, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

"This dedicated cath lab will allow us to perform a wider variety of diagnostic or therapeutic cardiovascular procedures," Ashok Prasad, MD, medical chair of cardiology at Stafford Hospital, said in an informational video.

The catheterization lab's opening also coincides with the creation of Mary Washington Cardiology, a new practice affiliated with Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, Va.

Stafford Hospital is a 100-bed community hospital that's part of Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Healthcare.

