Cardiologists respond to 2020 ethics report: 5 survey findings

Cardiologists are routinely subjected to a range of ethical considerations, with the COVID-19 pandemic spurring a number of new questions, according to Medscape's 2020 Cardiology Ethics Report published Jan. 29.

Medscape collected survey responses from 5,130 U.S. physicians between July and September. Three percent of respondents were cardiologists.

5 survey findings from cardiologists' responses:

Half of cardiologists said it's right to speak out against the workplace when not being provided with what they need. About 82 percent of cardiologists say physicians should be required to get a flu shot, a number that's grown from 73 percent in 2018. Less than half of cardiologists (42 percent) say it's ethical to discuss their political beliefs with patients. Fifty-two percent of cardiologists said physicians should not be subjected to random drug and alcohol abuse testing. If patients lost employer insurance due to COVID-19 and had to go on Medicaid, 71 percent of cardiologist respondents said they would not limit the number of Medicaid patients they saw.

