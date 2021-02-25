5 cardiologists on the move

Below are five cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center appointed Andrew Yoon, MD, medical director of its heart failure treatment program.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark., named Gaurav Dhar, MD, director of interventional cardiology.

Christopher Lawson, MD, joined the medical staff at Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Heart and Lung Institute has tapped Megan Coylewright, MD, to lead its structural heart program.

Armin Foghi, MD, Ph.D., a vein specialist and cardiologist, joined La Jolla Vein Care in San Diego.

