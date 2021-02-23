U of Arkansas for Medical Sciences names director of interventional cardiology

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark., named Gaurav Dhar, MD, director of interventional cardiology, the medical school said Feb. 22.

In his new role, Dr. Dhar will create and expand the medical school's structural heart program.

Dr. Dhar previously served as medical director of the structural cardiac interventional program at Sparrow Healthcare System in Lansing, Mich. He was also a professor of medicine and associate program director for the cardiovascular disease fellowship program at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

