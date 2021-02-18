Erlanger hires Dr. Megan Coylewright to lead structural heart program

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Heart and Lung Institute has tapped Megan Coylewright, MD, to lead its structural heart program, reports thechattanoogan.com.

As program director, Dr. Coylewright will lead a team of cardiology providers and work to expand regional access to cardiovascular device clinical trials.

As a structural interventionist, Dr. Coylewright performs minimally invasive valve repair and replacement, offering alternatives to traditional surgery. Her expertise includes transcatheter aortic valve replacement, such as expanded options for patients with diseased blood vessels or failed surgical valves.

Dr. Coylewright most recently served as attending physician and associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she founded the transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair programs.

Dr. Coylewright earned her medical degree, master of public health and residency training at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins. The cardiologist also served as the health disparities coordinator for the Baltimore City Public Health Department. Dr. Coylewright completed an additional five years of fellowship training in cardiology, interventional cardiology and structural heart interventions at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

