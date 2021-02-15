New Jersey heart center opens post-COVID-19 clinic

Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center has launched a post-COVID-19 recovery program, the center said Feb. 12.

The new program is geared toward those experiencing lingering COVID-19 symptoms, commonly known as COVID-19 long haulers, after the infection has cleared, as well as those who have developed new medical problems post-COVID.

The effort will provide patients with an evaluation, diagnosis and individualized treatment plan. Cardiology, hematology, radiology, pulmonary rehab and physical therapy services will be included in treatment plans as necessary.

Andrew Martin, MD, chair of pulmonary medicine at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, will manage the program.

Those eligible for care at Deborah's Post-COVID Recovery Clinic include patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and were not hospitalized, but who continue to experience respiratory symptoms more than six weeks after infection, were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and those with a pre-existing underlying lung disease who had COVID-19 and who are currently testing negative for COVID-19.

