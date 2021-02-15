Nebraska Medicine 1st to use new cardiac stent in US

Nebraska Medicine recently became the first health system in the U.S. to implant a new type of cardiac stent.

A team led by Yiannis Chatzizisis, MD, PhD, section chief of interventional cardiology at Nebraska Medicine, implanted the Synergy Megatron stent in two women in their early 60s in separate procedures Feb. 11.

The stent, created by Boston Scientific, is designed to fit larger vessels and earned FDA approval in late January.

"The Megatron coronary stent is a paradigm shift in interventional cardiology, as it introduces for the first time the concept of using stents specifically designed for specific parts of heart arteries," Dr. Chatzizisis told local Omaha station News Radio 1110 KFAB. "This is truly a 21st century precision medicine approach."

Other health systems will start using the new stent this week, according to KFAB.

More articles on cardiology:

Consider structural racism in health disparity research, editors of heart journal say

5 cardiologists on the move

Virginia hospital opens $2.5M cardiac cath lab

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.