Houston Methodist's heart center forms physician network

The Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center has combined its affiliated physicians into one network.

The physician network, launched Feb. 1, unites 213 physicians who specialize in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, cardiac imaging and cardiovascular anesthesiology across the health system.

The group represents the largest network of physicians specializing in heart and vascular conditions in Houston.

"We've always offered an open network for physicians, a model that allows the best and the brightest to practice medicine within our walls. Combining the tremendous expertise of our affiliated physicians into one network allows us to offer seamless specialized care to all of our patients, across our entire system of hospitals," Alan Lumsden, MD, chair of cardiovascular surgery and medical director of the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, said in a news release emailed to Becker's.

