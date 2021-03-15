American Heart Association: 13 things providers should assess to preserve patients' brain health

Some of the recommendations meant to prevent cognitive decline are the same as those meant to keep the heart healthy, the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association highlighted in a joint statement published March 15 in Stroke.

The organizations said primary care clinics are the ideal health setting to address risk factors for and prevent cognitive decline.

Here are 13 factors primary care providers should monitor to preserve patients' brain health, as outlined in the statement:

Manage blood pressure Healthy cholesterol levels Reduce blood sugar Increased physical activity Healthy diet Healthy weight Not smoking Mental health Social isolation Excessive alcohol use Sleep disorders Less education Hearing loss



