4 cardiologists on the move

Below are four cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette, Ark., welcomed Maria Baldasare, MD, to its medical team, according to the Westside Eagle Observer.

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences tapped Susan Smyth, MD, PhD, to serve as executive vice chancellor and dean of its college of medicine, effective June 1.

Scott Huffaker, MD, an invasive cardiologist, joined the heart and vascular team at MidMichigan Medical Center–West Branch.



MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland welcomed interventional cardiologist and structural heart specialist Omar A. Ali, MD, to its medical staff.

More articles on cardiology:

Memorial Hospital unveils first phase of $10.5M cardiology lab expansion

Inflammatory heart disease among professional athletes who've had COVID-19 rare, study finds

Florida hospital opens aortic emergency center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.