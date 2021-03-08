Cardiologist to lead U of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' medical college

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has tapped Susan Smyth, MD, PhD, to serve as executive vice chancellor and dean of its college of medicine, effective June 1.

Dr. Smyth is a cardiologist and translational scientist who serves as chief of cardiovascular medicine and director of the Gill Heart and Vascular Institute at University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington.

She will succeed Christopher Westfall, MD, who will retire Aug. 1 after a 24-year career at the university.

