NYU Langone unveils pediatric congenital heart center

NYU Langone Health opened a pediatric congenital heart center last week at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital in New York City.

Three things to know:

1. NYU Langone opened the 5,500-square-foot center March 1 to serve a growing population of children born with congenital heart disease.

2. James Nielsen, MD, associate director of pediatric cardiology at NYU Langone, will lead the new outpatient center.

3. The center will offer appointments for physician visits, diagnostic testing and pre- and postsurgical procedure appointments, among other services.



To learn more, click here.

More articles on cardiology:

Memorial Hospital unveils first phase of $10.5M cardiology lab expansion

Inflammatory heart disease among professional athletes who've had COVID-19 rare, study finds

Florida hospital opens aortic emergency center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.