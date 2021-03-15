Illinois hospital reignites heart transplant program

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Saint Francis Medical Medical Center, part of OSF HealthCare, has restored its heart transplant program after being suspended due to low patient volume in 2007, the health system announced March 15.

The first heart transplant patient treated since the program relaunched Feb. 27, a 24-year-old man, was discharged from the hospital March 11, according to a news release.

Emmanuel Amulraj, MD, is the medical center's heart transplant surgical director.

The program, established in 1987, is the only one of its kind in central and downstate Illinois. A total of 208 successful heart transplants have been completed since the program's start.

