Wyoming health system launches heart screening clinic

Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health opened a cardiovascular screening clinic, called Heart Check, March 15.

The clinic screens for a number of cardiac conditions, including coronary artery disease, with the goal of screening patients before a heart attack occurs.

The $200 program fee covers lab tests, calcium score, ankle brachial index, weight/height BMI, blood pressure and vascular screening, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The clinic's team will guide people on healthy diet and exercise habits, among others.

"Our cardiac nursing team will work directly with community members," Barb Mullaney, RN, said in a March 12 news release. "They will help people navigate their next steps. Depending on test results, patients will be able to see our interventional cardiologist that afternoon."

