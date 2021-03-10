Atlantic Health System opens aortic center

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has opened an aortic center at Morristown Medical Center, the health system said March 10.

The center's team will provide care for patients with thoracic aorta disorders, including aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection, among others.

Benjamin Stephen van Boxtel, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Morristown Medical Center and U.S. Army Reserve Medical Corps surgeon, will lead the center.

Services include testing and imaging, a variety of surgical procedures including aortic valve replacement and endovascular surgeries, and follow-up care.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on cardiology:

Memorial Hospital unveils first phase of $10.5M cardiology lab expansion

Inflammatory heart disease among professional athletes who've had COVID-19 rare, study finds

4 cardiologists on the move

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.