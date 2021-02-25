New Jersey hospital opens cardiac cath lab

Neptune, N.J.-based Jersey Shore University Medical Center, part of Hackensack Meridian Health, opened a new cardiac catheterization laboratory this month, the academic medical center said Feb. 23.

The lab features a new image-guided system from GE Healthcare meant to give physicians an enhanced view of the heart for a range of cardiovascular and electrophysiology procedures.

"This cath lab is part of phase one in a comprehensive, and more than $45 million, invasive cardiovascular expansion project, tentatively to be completed July 2023," said Elizabeth Maiorana, MSN, RN, vice president of care transformation services for Hackensack Meridian Health's cardiovascular and business unit. "It involves the construction of a cardiovascular dedicated suite, encompassing an entire floor of the medical center, and a technological upgrade of eight catheterization and electrophysiology labs."

