1st US patient implanted with leadless pacemaker at HonorHealth

Clinicians at Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth recently implanted a leadless pacemaker in the first U.S. patient as part of a new clinical trial with the HonorHealth Research Institute, the organization said March 22.

The pacemaker, developed by Abbott, is implanted directly into the heart via a minimally invasive procedure using a catheter, which eliminates the need for cardiac leads.

"Not only is this the first leadless pacemaker that is designed to be removable, if needed, for replacement, it is the first step to develop a fully leadless dual chamber pacemaker," Rahul Doshi, MD, chief of complex arrhythmia management at HonorHealth and the study's principal investigator, said in a news release.

The trial will enroll 200 patients at 80 sites worldwide to assess the safety and efficacy of the leadless pacemaker for people with slow heart rates or irregular heart rhythms.

